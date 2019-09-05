Biden, at Climate Town Hall, Says He’ll Rethink Fundraiser by Fossil Fuel Industry Executive

Ooh — not a good moment at all for former Vice President Joe Biden.

On stage on Wednesday night at the CNN town hall about climate change issues, the 2020 Democratic candidate said he would reconsider attending a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by a businessman in the fossil fuel industry after he was challenged about the event itself.

An audience member on Wednesday evening asked Biden about a fundraising event for his campaign, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Andrew Goldman, a co-founder of the Houston-based natural gas producer Western LNG, has organized the event, according to reports.

Biden at first said he “didn’t realize” Goldman was even involved in the fossil fuel industry.

But when CNN host Anderson Cooper pressed him on the matter, Biden said he would rethink his attendance at the Thursday event “if true.” – READ MORE