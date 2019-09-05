WATCH: Warren Blames Fossil Fuel Industry for Distracting Voters With Hamburgers, Straws

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) blamed the fossil fuel industry for distracting voters with hamburgers and straws during Wednesday’s CNN climate town hall.

Moderator Chris Cuomo asked Warren whether the government should be in the business of telling consumers what light bulbs they can buy, prompting Warren to respond, “Oh, come on. Give me a break.”

“Is that a yes?” Cuomo asked.

“No. Look, there are a lot of ways that we try to change our energy consumption and our pollution and God bless all of those ways,” Warren said. “Some of it is with light bulbs. Some of it is on straws. Some of it is on cheeseburgers, right? There are a lot of different pieces to this and I get it that people are trying to find the part that they can work on and what they can do and I’m in favor of that.” – READ MORE