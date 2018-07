Williams: ‘Whoopi Acted Like a Straight Ghetto Hood Rat’ (Video)

Comedian Terrence Williams just pimp slapped Whoopi Goldberg.

Williams was responding to Goldberg’s meltdown on Thursday on The View where she exploded like an Alabama tick on Judge Jeanine Pirro.

“Whoopi acted straight Ghetto toward @JudgeJeanine & What happen to women uniting & supporting each other?,” Williams asked on Twitter.

Whoopi acted straight Ghetto toward @JudgeJeanine & What happen to women uniting & supporting each other ? pic.twitter.com/gJhztbROOL — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 20, 2018

