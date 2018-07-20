Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly leaving Fox News and Liberals are Fuming About Her New Job

Fox News loses on this one.

By Friday afternoon rumors were swirling Fox News was removing Kimberly Guilfoyle because she is dating Donald Trump Jr which has angered the Liberal overlords running the increasingly liberal Fox News.

Guilfoyle, a Fox News host and longtime network personality, plans to leave her role at the cable news channel, two people familiar with the matter said.

But that move may not be voluntary.

Guilfoyle will join Donald Trump Jr., who she is dating, on the campaign trail for the 2018 midterm elections, the people said. It’s not yet clear precisely when she plans on stepping down from her role at Fox News.

One of the people familiar with Guilfoyle’s plans said she would likely take a job at America First Policies, a non-profit organization that works to support President Trump’s agenda.

The second source said that donors for the group had been actively trying to recruit her.

News of Guilfoyle’s departure was first reported on Twitter by Vanity Fair reporter Gabe Sherman.

Trump world has it’s own gateway with reporters. https://t.co/pyK4WDLd1K — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 20, 2018

