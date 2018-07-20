Child snatched from park, drugged, raped, nearly sold for drugs

A 35-year-old woman is charged with aggravated kidnapping and trafficking of a child after she and an unnamed man snatched an 11-year-old boy from a San Antonio park, drugged him, sexually assaulted him and attempted to sell him for more narcotics, a Texas Department of Public Safety arrest affidavit obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders says.

Laura Garcia is accused of kidnapping the boy on or around Feb. 22. An affidavit says the child was playing with a friend at the park when Garcia and a man came up to him and pretended to be his parents, telling him it was time to go home.

When the child refused to go with them, an affidavit says, they grabbed him and dragged him to a nearby apartment that had “a lot of drugs and needles around.”

The child’s friend told investigators he didn’t tell authorities about the abduction because he thoughtGarcia and the man were the boy’s parents.

The child told investigators that when they got inside the apartment, Garcia held him down on a bed and he began screaming for help, but the unidentified male threatened him with a knife.

