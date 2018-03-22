True Pundit

William Shatner Calls Out Facebook For Fake Story About His Death

William Shatner called out Facebook Wednesday after one of his followers alerted him to a story being promoted about his death, according to Fox News.

“Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this Acocet Retail Sales ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this?” the 86-year-old actor tweeted, along with a link that showed the fake story.

A short time later, the “Star Trek” actor got a tweet from Facebook about them removing the “ad and page” from the site.  – READ MORE

