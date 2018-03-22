Entertainment Technology
William Shatner Calls Out Facebook For Fake Story About His Death
William Shatner called out Facebook Wednesday after one of his followers alerted him to a story being promoted about his death, according to Fox News.
“Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this Acocet Retail Sales ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this?” the 86-year-old actor tweeted, along with a link that showed the fake story.
Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this Acocet Retail Sales ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this? https://t.co/1fFriJ8PRu
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018
@WilliamShatner I thought you might want to know you're dead. pic.twitter.com/RNqG0OkHni
— Anthony Brayall (@brayall) March 21, 2018
A short time later, the “Star Trek” actor got a tweet from Facebook about them removing the “ad and page” from the site. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
William Shatner called out Facebook Wednesday after one of his followers alerted him to a story being promoted about his death, according to Fox News. "Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? W