James Woods Issues Critical Warning to Trump

Somebody had to say it to try to get through to President Trump.

That someone was James Woods.

Perhaps he will take the Hollywood icon’s advice.

Mr. President, do not talk with the Special Prosecutor. It is a political circus to denigrate you. It is their circus, not yours. Absolutely ignore their nonsense and continue executing the agenda we admire. You are saving this nation. Keep it up. https://t.co/tLfJPpHhYT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 22, 2018

