Charlie Rose accidentally stumbles into #MeToo-themed film screening

Charlie Rose found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when he stepped out to take a phone call at an upscale restaurant in Manhattan on Monday night.

The longtime interviewer stepped away from the dinner table into a neighboring room to take a call, but found himself at an intimate screening of an animated YouTube series inspired by the Me Too movement, Page Six reports. Rose, who faces several allegations of sexual misconduct himself, was spotted by “everyone” in the room including famous cartoonist and author Marisa Acocella Marchetto, who developed the project.

Apparently Rose walked in at a climactic part of the screening when Harvey Weinstein is put on a rocket and launched into space surrounded by his accusers.

“Please, no . . . I am Harvey Weinstein. You know what I can do?” the disgraced Hollywood producer shouts as he takes off into space. A band of his most vocal accusers including Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman and Rose McGowan shout back, “Shut up, Harvey!” – READ MORE

