William Barr: ‘No Basis’ For Crossfire Hurricane Investigation, Durham Report Will Produce Indictments

Attorney General William Barr had harsh words for the Obama administration and its Department of Justice in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, warning that there was “no basis” for opening a probe into whether the Trump presidential campaign and the Trump transition team improperly collaborated with Russian officials to impact the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Barr even went so far as to suggest that there was something more sinister behind the probe.

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he told Ingraham. “And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”

In 2019, the Justice Department charged John Durham with compiling a report on how the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation came together. “The review upgraded into a criminal investigation in the fall,” the Washington Examiner adds, “giving the prosecutor the power to impanel a grand jury and hand down indictments. The attorney general told Durham to focus just as much on the time period after the 2016 election as before it.”

Barr says that Durham’s investigation is likely to conclude soon — but that it may not produce an official report, at least not as a primary product. Instead, Barr seems to believe Durham’s own probe will produce indictments. – READ MORE

