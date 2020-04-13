Former FDA Commissioner Says WHO Should Investigate What China ‘Did or Didn’t Tell the World’ (VIDEO)

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb believes that if Chinese officials were more open about their coronavirus data, the spread of it could have slowed.

“China was not truthful with the world at the outset of this,” Gottlieb said during an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday.

He continued, “Had they been more truthful with the world, which would have enabled them to be more truthful with themselves, they might have actually been able to contain this entirely — and there is some growing evidence to suggest that.”

NEWS: @ScottGottliebMD says the @WHO should commission an after-action report to study “what China did or didn’t tell the world” as well as the organization’s response. pic.twitter.com/qC9ID87pJE — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 12, 2020

Gottlieb proceeded to cite a January tweet from the World Health Organization (WHO) — that said "preliminary investigations" from Chinese officials found that human-to-human transmission of the virus was not possible — as an example of the organization receiving and publishing information that turned out to be false.

