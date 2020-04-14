TOP FBI Investigator Walks Away Free After Possession of Child Porn

Congrats to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General William Barr for allowing a top FBI intelligence analyst to walk away free from potential possession of child pornography charges.

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated this investigation upon the receipt of information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Inspection Division (INSD) alleging that a then FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst (SIA) had stated, during a routine FBI security inquiry, that the SIA had viewed and downloaded child pornography from the internet several years earlier. The SIA denied ever receiving or sending child pornography.

The OIG obtained and forensically examined the SIA’s personal and FBI issued devices. Our examination identified pornographic images on the SIA’s personal devices, and the OIG took several steps to determine whether the images represented child pornography, including providing such images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Based on the SIA’s statements during the security interview, the OIG investigation concluded that the SIA had knowingly possessed child pornography, in violation of federal law and FBI policy.

The SIA was summarily dismissed by the FBI while the OIG investigation was pending.

Prosecution of the SIA was declined.

The OIG has completed its investigation and provided its report to the FBI.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --