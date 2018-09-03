Will Mueller subpoena Trump? Move carries risks for both sides

The months-long dance between President Trump’s lawyers and Robert Mueller over a voluntary presidential interview has yet to bear fruit, raising the question of whether the special counsel will subpoena the president to testify as part of his Russia probe.

Those who know Mueller professionally say he would not hesitate to compel Trump to testify under oath before a grand jury if he considered it critical that his investigation include testimony from the commander in chief.

Still, such a move would carry risks for both sides, agitating tensions between the White House and the special counsel’s office and potentially triggering a legal battle that could lead all the way to the Supreme Court.

Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor who has been closely watching the investigation, said that Mueller would subpoena Trump only if he “believes he has exhausted all other options and if he really thinks it is necessary.”

"Before you subpoena the president you want to make sure you have every single duck in a row," Vladeck said.

According To Various Mainstream Media Figures This Week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller Was All But Certain To Drop A Bombshell Friday That Would Shake Washington, D.c., To Its Core. It Didn’t Happen.

NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Thursday kicked off the Mueller “bombshell” frenzy, warning viewers that Friday could go down in history as a turning point in the Russia investigation. “Here’s what I’ve learned about Bob Mueller,” Todd began. “Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn’t say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation.”

“We can’t tell that, though, until he tells us,” GOP ad-maker Brad Todd replied.

Daniella Gibbs Léger, senior vice president for communications and strategy of the Center for American Progress, surmised Mueller was unlikely to drop a bombshell until after the midterm elections. A major announcement prior to November would spark accusations of political interference for the special counsel, Léger predicted.

“I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day,” the NBC host hinted.

“I’m not missing work tomorrow,” added Todd. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window.” – READ MORE