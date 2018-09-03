CNN stops streaming ‘Parts Unknown’ episodes featuring Asia Argento after sexual assault allegation

CNN has stopped streaming episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” that feature his girlfriend, Asia Argento, after she faced allegations of sexual assault.

BuzzFeed reported Saturday that the network had removed episodes with Argento.

The news comes weeks after The New York Times reported that Argento paid fellow actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000 when he accused her of sexually assaulting him.

Bennett accused Argento of assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37, according to the Times, which added that he alleged that the trauma he experienced from the event harmed his work and income as well as his mental health. – READ MORE

Actress Asia Argento, one of the first prominent women to accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, agreed to pay $380,000 to an actor who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 years old, The New York Times reportedSunday night.

The actor claimed that the assault took place in a California hotel room in 2013, according to the report. The age of consent in California is 18.

Neither Argento’s representatives nor the actor’s attorney immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The newspaper obtained documents sent between lawyers for Argento and the accuser that laid out a payment schedule. The paper also obtained a photograph dated May 9, 2013 that showed the two lying in a bed together.

On that date, according to a notice of intent to sue document sent to Argento’s then-lawyer in November, Argento met the actor at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, Calif. After giving him alcohol, Argento kissed him and performed oral sex on him before the two had sexual intercourse, the report said.

The notice of intent asked for $3.5 million in damages. The Times reported that the final agreement was reached in April of this year. – READ MORE