Computer Says No: UK Police Force Using Algorithm to Decide if Burglaries Worth Investigating

Police In Norfolk, England, Have Dropped Hundreds Of Burglary Investigations After A Computer Algorithm Recommended They Were Not Worth Pursuing, According To Reports.

Burglaries in the United Kingdom — which are much more likely to take place while the residents are at home than in the U.S., as Britons may not keep arms for home defence — have surged in recent years, with fewer and fewer resulting in any meaningful police action as resources shrink and focus shifts to new priorities such as ‘hate incidents’.

Now the burglary ‘detection’ rate — which is already a mere 3 percent, having halved from an already low 6 percent since 2013 — looks set to decline even further with police in Norfolk trialling a computer algorithm which recommends whether or not a break-in is worth investigating.

According to the Mail on Sunday, police are “simply closing cases after the machine calculates the chances of making an arrest and recovering treasured stolen goods” without doing any detailed detective work, without victims being told what has happened.

"The fact that a police force would even consider this approach to investigating serious crimes such as burglary is a gross insult to the victims," commented a spokesman for the UK Independence Party (UKIP). "The duty of the police is to serve and protect people and property."