Will Hurd Hopes Trump Will Be ‘Uniter in Chief’ Following Two Mass Shootings (VIDEO)

Texas Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) hopes that President Donald Trump will be the “uniter in chief” after two mass shootings rocked America in 24 hours.

Within 13 hours of each other, two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio claimed the lives of 30 people and injured dozens of others, IJR News previously reported.

During a Sunday interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Hurd — whose district touches the city of El Paso — was asked what “role” the president played in the two shootings.

When asked about @realDonaldTrump’s influence on the El Paso shooting, @HurdOnTheHill says, “I think divisive rhetoric is not the way to go. I think he’s denounced these attacks. He has an opportunity to be a uniter in chief, and I hope that’s the way to go.” pic.twitter.com/XvPG0OcSCH — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 4, 2019

The Texas Republican said that he believes “divisive rhetoric” was not the route to take and that Trump “denounced” the shootings, and that he hopes the president will take the “opportunity” to become a “uniter in chief” in response to the tragedies. – READ MORE