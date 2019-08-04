Yet Another Kennedy Dies a Tragic and Shocking Death

This is profoundly sad — and millions of Americans are sharing one iconic family’s tremendous grief right now.

A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy passed away on Thursday of a suspected drug overdose at the family’s Cape Cod mansion, according to multiple news reports.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was just 22. She was “already in cardiac arrest” when medics arrived, according to The New York Post’s Friday morning story about the tragedy.

The young Kennedy family member was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. The New York Times noted that the suspected cause was an overdose; a police investigation is still ongoing.

An initial autopsy on Friday revealed no suspicious signs of trauma, according to reports.