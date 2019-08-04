CNN’s Don Lemon slammed for ‘ambushing’ black pastor who didn’t criticize Trump during interview: ‘Journalistic malpractice!’ (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Don Lemon was widely criticized this week following an interview he conducted with one of the 20 black pastors who met with President Trump Monday amid his feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his harsh criticism of conditions in Baltimore.

"President Trump does not attack people because of color. He attacks anybody he feels need it." – Rev. Bill Owens says Trump's meeting with African American pastors was not an attempt to insulate himself from his recent attacks on Rep. Cummings and his Baltimore district. pic.twitter.com/9FcmiDVutd — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) July 30, 2019

During that interview, Rev. Bill Owens was asked if there was any mention at the meeting of the recent tensions between the president and Cummings or the exchanges between him and four progressive congresswomen.

Owens told Lemon that “something was said in passing” but that he tries to tune out “negative talk.” However, Lemon continued to press the pastor about it, and Owens responded by stressing that the clashes with the Democratic lawmakers were “not the purpose of the meeting.”

“The meeting was how can we help the black community,” Owens said. “That was my concern. That was the purpose of the meeting. That is the reason why I came to Washington and that is my focus, helping our inner city young people especially, our children, our young people.”

BEN SHAPIRO CALLS CNN’S DON LEMON A ‘JOKE,’ SAYS HE SHOULD RUN FOR PRESIDENT INSTEAD OF MODERATING

After taking a moment to aggressively press Owens over his criticisms of President Obama for supporting same-sex marriage, the “CNN Tonight” host pivoted back to the president allegedly being “racist.” – READ MORE