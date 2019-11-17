‘Will & Grace’ Attacks Trump Supporters, Declaring Them ‘Neo-Nazis’

NBC’s Will & Grace resumed its attacks against conservative Americans, describing those who protested against an explicitly anti-Trump bakery as “Neo-Nazis.”

On Thursday episode, “The Chick or the Egg Donor,” Jack and Karen are discussing ways to rescue a baseball team bought under Katen’s name by her ex-brother-in-law Danley (played by leftist actor Patton Oswalt).

As the pair brainstorm, a woman knocks on the door to deliver food to Karen. However, she quickly realizes that the woman is Amy, a bakery owner who faced angry protests from Trump supporters after she refused to bake Karen a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cake in the previous season.

The conversation quickly turns to Jack noting that the incident turned the bakery into a “hub for Neo-Nazis,” before Karen suggests they change their team name to “Racist Jokes,” which she claims America “will love.” – READ MORE