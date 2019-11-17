Kanye West prompts Christian group to give 9,000 free Bibles to fans searching for faith

Kanye West has faithful fans searching for answers about his newfound born-again Christian beliefs.

After “Jesus Is King” went to No. 1 on the album charts and every song landed on the Hot 100, searches for “Jesus” and “What do Christians believe?” have spiked on Google.

The 42-year-old’s gospel-rap album is filled with biblical references, to the extent the American Bible Society promised to hand out 1,000 free copies of the Good News Translation to interested fans.

But requests poured in faster than the group imagined and they’ve already given away 9,000 Bibles across the United States and to fans around the world.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled at this unexpected demand,” Dr. John Farquhar Plake, the director of ministry intelligence at the American Bible Society, said. “We saw an opportunity — but we never could have dreamed that we’d get such an overwhelming response.” – READ MORE