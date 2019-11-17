Report: Roger Stone Says He Fears He’ll be ‘Epsteined’ in Prison

President Trump’s confidant Roger Stone was convicted on all 7 counts in his federal trial.

Roger Stone now fears he will be ‘Epsteined’ in prison.

Stone was found guilty of process crimes today that include witness tampering and making false statements.

I saw Roger Stone a couple nights ago and he told me he’s scared they’re going to Epstein him. I can’t say that I think his fear is unfounded. — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊✌️ (@CassandraRules) November 15, 2019

These charges were just another tool Mueller and the Deep State used in their coup to overthrow President Trump.

Now, with Stone facing the rest of his life behind bars, he now fears he will be given the “Epstein” treatment in prison. – READ MORE