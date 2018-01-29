Will Ferrell Reprises George W. Bush in SNL Cold Open: ‘I’m Suddenly Popular AF’ (VIDEO)

Will Ferrell returned to SNL this weekend and kicked off the show by reprising his role as George W. Bush.

“Bush” began by acknowledging that he wasn’t really speaking from the real Oval Office but from a set he had built in his basement of his home in Texas where he sometimes pretends he’s still president.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen the news, but according to a new poll, my approval rating is at an all-time high,” Bush said. “That’s right. ‘Donny Q. Trump’ came in and suddenly I’m looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mt. Rushmore next to Washington, Lincoln, and I want to say Kensington? I don’t know. But the point is that I’m suddenly popular AF.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has marked his admiration for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by apparently getting a tattoo of her face inked on his right leg.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” Davidson wrote in an Instagram post. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

The tattoo artist, Jon Mesa of No Idols Tattoo in New York, confirmed that the tattoo was both real and permanent. – READ MORE