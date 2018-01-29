No More War Movies: Leftists Angry Post-9/11 Movie ’12 Strong’ Promotes ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Opening this weekend, “12 Strong” is a movie depicting the first military offensive against the Taliban in Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks — a tale of 12 Army Green Berets who befriend members of the Afghan Northern Alliance and go into battle outnumbered and on horseback.

The film is about heroes, but like many modern examples of American military might, it has triggered those on the far left, some of whom are now insisting that in the post-#MeToo era,Hollywood abandon films about war because they promote “backwards” ideas and “glorify outdated models of masculinity.”

“Hollywood has shown itself capable of making excellent war movies (think ‘Three Kings,’ ‘Paths of Glory,’ and ‘The Best Years of Our Lives’), but most are problematic,” writes Peter Maass. “Some of the biggest war movies of the post-9/11 era don’t just show violence in ways that are often gratuitous and occasionally racist. They model a cliched form of masculinity that veers from simplistic to monstrous.”

“In the same way that Hemsworth’s assault weapon goes rat-tat-tat and the bad guys fall like bulleted dominoes, the scene itself checks off one born-in-Hollywood cliché after another: of the rugged gunslinger, the warrior in camo, good versus evil, the modern vanquishing the profane, a man at his fullest,” Maass whines. – READ MORE

