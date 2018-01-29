Trump Initiates Program to Move People From Crime-Ridden Low-Income Housing to Private-Sector Neighborhoods

While the media loudly speculates about Donald J. Trump’s success or failure during his first year in office, the president’s cabinet has quietly been transforming federal policy to embrace the conservative principles Trump advanced during his presidential campaign.

Last month, Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson announced an initiative aimed to help people living in crime-ridden public housing to gain the skills they need to buy or rent homes in the same neighborhoods where the vast majority of Americans live.

The program puts in place EnVision Centers near or in public housing developments “to help HUD-assisted households achieve self-sufficiency.”

“EnVision Centers will be centralized hubs that serve as an incubator for the four key pillars of self-sufficiency; character and leadership, educational advancement, economic empowerment, and health and wellness,” the press release announcing the program said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Since taking office, President Donald Trump’s cabinet has engaged in weekly Bible studies. According to CBN News, Capitol Ministries founder Ralph Drollinger, who leads studies at the U.S. House and Senate, also leads them at the White House.

CBN News reported that attendees include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

However, on Thursday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a lawsuit against Secretary Ben Carson’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The state/church watchdog claimed HUD repeatedly denied fee waivers on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests “where disclosure of the requested documents is likely to cast the agency or HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a negative light.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Trump held a cabinet meeting today at the White House with his senior staff in attendance. The president spoke about the imminent passage of tax reform for the GOP and his new foreign policy. Before the meeting, Trump asked Ben Carson to say a prayer. Trump also had a message for the media built in.

Trump said “I’m going to ask Ben Carson to pray,” before gesturing to the media in the room, saying, “You can stay if you want to because you need the prayer more than I do, I think.”

Trump continued “Maybe a good solid prayer and they’ll be honest. Ben is that possible?”. – READ MORE