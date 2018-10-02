Why There’s A Good Case For Sanctioning Christine Blasey Ford’s Lawyers

Did Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers deprive her of the opportunity to make an informed decision about whether to accept the committee’s offer to interview her in California?

It has been widely reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee offered to send investigators to California to speak with Ford. Ford did not accept this offer. In addition, Ford reportedly was unable to attend a hearing set for Sept. 24 because she is afraid of flying and could not otherwise get to Washington by that date. The committee agreed to delay its hearing to Sept. 27.

Yet in her testimony, Ford stated it was not clear to her that the Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC) had offered to take her statements and testimony in California to prevent her from having to fly. Ford testified she would have accepted the offer had she known about it.

Here I’ll assume Ford testified truthfully that she was not clear about the Judiciary Committee’s offer. (The alternative raises its own issues.) If Ford’s attorneys did not inform her clearly of the SJC’s offer, the Judiciary Committee could file a grievance against Ford’s attorneys, Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich, with the DC Bar. It would be even worse if they withheld this information from Ford because they were interested in a delay of the hearing for reasons other than their client’s interests.

Lawyers have obligations to their clients and to the tribunals before which they practice. In this case, the client is Ford, and the tribunal is the SJC.

DC Bar Rule 1.4(b), “Communication,” provides that “A lawyer shall explain a matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the client to make informed decisions regarding the representation.” Did Ford’s lawyers withhold from her the SJC’s offer to take her statement in California? Or did they fail to make clear to Ford what the SJC had offered? – READ MORE

Emails sent last week by a friend of Debra Katz, the lawyer representing Christine Blasey Ford who was recommended for the job by Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein, are soliciting members of the Georgetown Prep community for information and searching for additional women to accuse Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of impropriety.

The emails, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, are seeking corroboration from classmates of Kavanaugh about yearbook entries and gang rape.

One email sent on Sept. 26 was delivered to roughly 50 alumni of Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, an all girls school near Georgetown Prep, with the subject line, “Corroboration Needed.”

“Debra Katz needs to find people who are familiar with what the slang terms used by Brett Kavanaugh in his yearbook page meant—such as FFFF—Devil’s Triangle—and Renate Alumnus,” wrote Andrea Caputo Rose, who identifies herself as a friend of Katz. “If you can speak to any of these and are willing to sign an affidavit, please contact her.”

Rose sent multiple inquiries to the Stone Ridge community, in emails that have grown increasingly political in nature. The most recent email asks classmates to use their “voice” to prevent Kavanaugh from sitting on the Supreme Court.- READ MORE