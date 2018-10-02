Kavanaugh a Good Bet, According to Folks Risking Real Money

Judge Brett Kavanaugh still looks like a good bet to be confirmed to the Supreme Court — not according to mainstream media surveys or talking head prognosticators, but to the people who literally place bets.

PredictIt, a political prediction market that matches buyers and sellers in an online system that mimics the stock market, foresees better than even odds for Kavanaugh, although the price is somewhat lower than Sunday’s close.

“It’s actually been trending up the last week,” Will Jennings, a spokesman for the company, told LifeZette.

Kavanaugh (pictured above) was “trading” at 64 cents a share as of press time. That means it would cost an investor 64 cents a share to make a prediction that the judge will be confirmed. Essentially, that means investors believe there is a 64 percent chance Kavanaugh will get the gig.

Conversely, betting that the nomination will fail costs 36 cents a share. – READ MORE

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rapes in the 1980s, spoke out at length about her allegations in an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday.

NBC News started off by noting it could not independently verify her claims. Swetnick spoke to NBC News correspondent Kate Snow about her allegations, made in a statement released last week, that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a party where she was drugged and gang raped. While she did not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she claimed she witnessed him participate in gang rapes. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and denied even knowing Swetnick.

Swetnick, a current government employee being represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, told Snow that at parties Kavanaugh was “very aggressive, very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

NBC News noted there were differences in Swetnick’s initial statement and her comments to the outlet, notably her assertion that Kavanaugh spiked punch at the parties so that groups of boys could rape girls.

Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, but simply said she “saw him around the punch containers.” – READ MORE