Kavanaugh withdraws from teaching at Harvard Law this winter, as graduates gather signatures objecting to his role

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh will not teach at Harvard Law School in the winter, as he was expected to do, the university announced Monday night in an email to law students.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered,” Catherine Claypoole of the law school curriculum committee wrote in an email to students Monday night.

Hundreds of Harvard Law School graduates had signed a letter calling on the school to rescind Kavanaugh’s appointment as lecturer at the school, following sexual misconduct allegations against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

They had not sent the letter to the school’s dean as of Monday evening.

"People are coming together to say, 'This isn't the type of person we want teaching at Harvard Law,'" said Jessica Lynn Corsi, a law lecturer and 2010 graduate of the school. It's an incredibly important job, she said, to shape the minds of students destined to become Supreme Court justices, legal scholars and other leaders.

Following the new low established by USA Today castigating Brett Kavanaugh as a potential pedophile who should stay away from children, the Illinois Times published a wickedly evil cartoon that mocks the judge’s 10-year-old daughter, depicted praying for Kavanaugh’s accuser, according to The American Conservative.

Though the powerful testimony by Kavanaugh last Thursday offered more than a few tearful moments, none came anywhere close to Kavanaugh recalling his daughter’s grace towards Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing her father of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago.

“The other night, Ashley and my daughter, Liz, said their prayers,” Kavanaugh choked up as he continued. “Little Liza, all of 10 years old, said to Ashley, we should pray for the woman. That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old. We mean no ill will.”

Leaving no earth unscorched in the campaign to destroy this man, Chris Britt at the Illinois Times published this grotesque cartoon