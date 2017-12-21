WHO’S ANTI-SCIENCE? Scientists Cheer Trump’s Plan To Return To Moon

In a surprise move last week, President Trump announced America is going to return to the Moon and head off to “other destinations” in space.

“This time we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint,” Trump said, “we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps someday to many worlds beyond.”

Pretty heady stuff for an incurious, anti-science troglodyte, right?

The Left has painted Trump as a buffoon, not smart enough for the presidency (who could possibly be as smart as The Chosen One, Barack Obama?). Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accord on climate (mainly because it would cost America billions while other nations like China and India paid nothing). He’s not a big believer in “global warming,” either, and has instructed his administration to downgrade expensive efforts to address the mythical calamity.

“The announcement drew support from NASA, aerospace proponents, and Congressmen Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. ‘This administration’s dedication to space is a refreshing change from the past eight years,’ said Smith,” according to Cosmos magazine. – READ MORE

