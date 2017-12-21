Politics
FBI Deputy Director ‘Ought To Be Replaced,’ Says Top Senate Republican
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley is calling on Andrew McCabe to be replaced as the FBI’s deputy director.
But Grassley, a Republican, said that President Trump should steer clear of the matter. Instead, FBI Director Christopher Wray should remove McCabe, who has come under heavy fire from Republicans over his roles in the Clinton email and Russia collusion investigations.
“Trump ought to stay out of it. I think it’s a Christopher Wray job,” Grassley told reporters on Monday, according to Bloomberg News.
“He oughta be replaced,” Grassley said of McCabe. “And I’ve said that before and I’ve said it to people who can do it.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley is calling on Andrew McCabe to be replaced as the FBI's deputy director. But Grassley, a Republican, said that President Trump should steer clear