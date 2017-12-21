True Pundit

Politics

FBI Deputy Director ‘Ought To Be Replaced,’ Says Top Senate Republican

Posted on by
Share:

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley is calling on Andrew McCabe to be replaced as the FBI’s deputy director.

But Grassley, a Republican, said that President Trump should steer clear of the matter. Instead, FBI Director Christopher Wray should remove McCabe, who has come under heavy fire from Republicans over his roles in the Clinton email and Russia collusion investigations.

“Trump ought to stay out of it. I think it’s a Christopher Wray job,” Grassley told reporters on Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

“He oughta be replaced,” Grassley said of McCabe. “And I’ve said that before and I’ve said it to people who can do it.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

'Ought To Be Replaced' -- Top Senate Intel Republican Calls For MAJOR FBI Shakeup
'Ought To Be Replaced' -- Top Senate Intel Republican Calls For MAJOR FBI Shakeup

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley is calling on Andrew McCabe to be replaced as the FBI's deputy director. But Grassley, a Republican, said that President Trump should steer clear
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: