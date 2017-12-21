Entertainment
Trump Hating John Legend To Play Jesus Christ
Lefty musician John Legend will be playing the Son of God in an upcoming live musical remake of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar,” set to air on NBC.
According to Deadline, the musician will also be joined by the likes of Alice Cooper as King Herod, and will be directed by the acclaimed British theater director, David Leveaux.
“Legend, who has released five studio albums including Get Lifted, joins the NBC special, which is executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron,” reports Deadline. “It is his latest starring role following appearances in shows including ‘Underground,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Soul Men.’ He also previously worked with Platt on ‘La La Land’ as well as Zadan and Meron on the 2015 Oscar telecast.”
NBC has sponsored a string of live musical performances these past several years, including “The Sound of Music Live,” “Peter Pan Live!” and “The Wiz Live!” – READ MORE
It's still hard for me to believe so many people voted for this idiot. This is your fault too.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017
