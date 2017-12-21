Trump Hating John Legend To Play Jesus Christ

Lefty musician John Legend will be playing the Son of God in an upcoming live musical remake of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar,” set to air on NBC.

According to Deadline, the musician will also be joined by the likes of Alice Cooper as King Herod, and will be directed by the acclaimed British theater director, David Leveaux.

“Legend, who has released five studio albums including Get Lifted, joins the NBC special, which is executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron,” reports Deadline. “It is his latest starring role following appearances in shows including ‘Underground,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Soul Men.’ He also previously worked with Platt on ‘La La Land’ as well as Zadan and Meron on the 2015 Oscar telecast.”

NBC has sponsored a string of live musical performances these past several years, including “The Sound of Music Live,” “Peter Pan Live!” and “The Wiz Live!” – READ MORE

It's still hard for me to believe so many people voted for this idiot. This is your fault too. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *