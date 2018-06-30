Politics TV
Whoopi Goldberg’s Meltdown on Supreme Court Nominees: ‘Get Out of My Vagina!’ (VIDEO)
With President Donald Trump able to nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy after he announced his plans for retirement, “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg was upset about his possible replacements.
“I don’t like hearing, again, that ‘I’m trying to take your rights away,’” Goldberg said. “I have to tell you, as a woman, I think you’re trying to take my rights away. OK?” – READ MORE
