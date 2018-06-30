True Pundit

Trump: Journalists should be free from fear of violent attacks

President Trump on Friday lamented the “horrific” shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., saying journalists in the United States should not have to face grave danger.

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief,” Trump said at a White House event celebrating his tax-cut law. “Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”

Trump vowed his administration “will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life.”

He also extended condolences to the families of the victims, offering “our warmest, best wishes and regrets.” – READ MORE

