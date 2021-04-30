Whitmer Makes Michigan First State To Tie Reopening To Vaccination Rates

Despite the federal government’s assurances that it wouldn’t require individuals to accept the COVID-19 vaccine with the force of law, states, cities and the private sector are finding new ways to “incentivize” vaccination, especially as waning demand is leaving states with growing piles of unwanted COVID-19 jabs – and the Biden Administration with egg on its face.

And while NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was announcing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” (a show which we didn’t realize was essential viewing for his 9 million constituents) that he plans to “fully reopen” NYC on July 1, moving to take full credit for the city’s return, presumably to spite his archrival, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was detailing a new plan to tie the pace of MIchigan’s reopening to vaccination levels.

The “MI Vacc to Normal” plan will begin easing restrictions only after 4.5MM Michiganders (55% of the state’s adult population) have received their first dose. That threshold could be reached within the next week and a half, Whitmer said, but residents and business owners will still need to wait an additional two weeks after the threshold is reached for any loosening of restrictions.

“The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together,” Whitmer said. “On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

The second step starts two weeks after 4.9MM residents, or 60% of the adult population, receive their first dose. The administration will increase capacity limits on stadiums, gyms and banquet centers and lift the current curfew on bars and restaurants, Detroit News reported.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --