Floodgates Open: Biden Admin To Increase Number Of Migrants Released Into U.S. By 800%, Reports Say

Democrat President Joe Biden is reportedly moving to significantly increase the number of migrants released into the U.S. who were apprehended by U.S. officials for trying to illegally enter the country.

The move comes as Biden’s border crisis has continued to worsen, with a recent report saying that U.S. officials believe they will encounter 2 million migrants illegally trying to enter the U.S. southern border this year. That is more than the population of Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming — combined.

“The Biden administration anticipates that it will be releasing 400 migrant families into the country a day by mid-June as the influx of people encountered illegally crossing the border overwhelms its detention capacity,” the Washington Examiner reported. “The 400 figure is eight times greater than the 50 families that Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were releasing from its facilities each day early on in 2021. As of mid-March, Border Patrol agents were seeing 500 people arrive as part of a family group per day.”

Illegal border crossings remained near 20-year highs for the month of April with roughly 175,000 illegal aliens projected to be taken into U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody.

Fox News expanded on the report from the Washington Examiner, adding that the move by the Biden administration was an attempt to “cope” with Biden’s border crisis. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --