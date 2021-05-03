PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Monday – May 3rd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Florida Passes Sweeping Voting Overhaul That Curbs Mail-In Voting, Drop Boxes –Florida’s legislature passed a sweeping overhaul to the state’s voting laws that included new identification requirements and restrictions on mail-in voting and drop boxes.

The legislation, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to soon sign into law, passed the Senate in a 23-17 vote and the House in a 77-40 vote, according to NBC-affiliate WESH-TV. The bill was passed along party lines with Republicans backing the bill. – READ MORE

Majority Of US Companies Will Require Workers To Provide Proof Of Vaccination – It looks like American colleges won’t be alone in making vaccination mandatory for any students who want to return to campus next semester. Despite the White House’s determination that vaccination shouldn’t be mandatory by law, more than 60% of American companies are reportedly leaning toward requiring proof of vaccination from their employees.

According to a new survey from the Rockefeller Foundation, 65% of businesses will offer some kind of incentive for employees to get vaccinated, while 63% said they will require proof of vaccination before workers can return to the office. – READ MORE

Vaccine reactions in 5 states caused by anxiety, CDC finds – It was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

Experts say the clusters detailed Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are an example of a phenomenon that’s been chronicled for decades from a variety of different vaccines. Basically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs a physical reaction. – READ MORE

Biden Mulls Vax Mandate For All US Military After Huge Numbers Refused – President Biden told NBC News in an interview which broadcast Friday that he’s mulling ordering all US military personnel to get a COVID-19 vaccine as commander-in-chief. “I’m not saying I won’t” rule it out, he emphasized in the new interview.

This would also mean that anyone wanting to enter military service would have to receive the jab as a requirement to get in, which would likely cause a blow to military recruitment in the near-term. However, he didn’t outright say he’s ready to pull the trigger on the policy, which if enacted would constitute the largest federal government-ordered mandate in terms of forcing the vaccine on some 1.3 million active duty service members, not to mention over one million more reserve personnel. – READ MORE

More than 200 Seattle police officers quit over the last year, many citing anti-police climate – More than 200 Seattle police officers quit their jobs in the last year amid months of frequent anti-law enforcement, racial injustice protests and riots in the city.

Many of the officers cited an anti-police climate in the city – including in the City Council — and disagreements with police management in their reasons for moving on, leaving the department with what Police Chief Adrian Diaz called a “staffing crisis” on Tuesday. – READ MORE

California Makes 76,000 Inmates, Including Violent And Repeat Felons, Eligible For Early Release In Push To Reduce Prison Population – California on Saturday will begin increasing early release credits for about 76,000 inmates, including tens of thousands who were convicted of violent crimes, as the state continues to reduce its prison population.

The Associated Press reported that of the 76,000 who will be eligible for early release, some 63,000 were convicted of violent crimes. They will now be eligible to obtain good behavior credits that will “shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017,” the outlet reported. That number includes 20,000 inmates who were sentenced to life sentences with the possibility of parole. – READ MORE

US denies report of Iran prisoner swap deal, release of $7B in frozen funds – The U.S. has denied reports of a prisoner swap deal with Iran that would have resulted in the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

The initial report broke Sunday on Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen, claiming that U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed to the exchange. – READ MORE

Guess Who’s Testifying In Congress US Troops Must Stay In Afghanistan Forever? –When interventionists and national security deep state hawks need to prolong what’s already the longest war in in US history, who’re they gonna call?…

“Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee they’re worried about President Biden’s plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, with Rice suggesting the US may need to go back,” Axios reports. – READ MORE

How Costco Is Masking A 14% Price Jump With Shrinkflation – The oldest trick in the retailer book is back.

We have previously written about shrinkflation – the “creative” masking of higher prices whereby retailers sell a materially lower amount of products for the ‘same’ price, covering up what is often a significant price increase on a “per unit” basis (see “”Shrinkflation” – How Food Companies Implement Massive Price Hikes Without You Ever Noticing”, “Shrinkflation Hits The UK: Toblerone Shrinks By 10%, Price Stays The Same”, Shrinkflation Intensifies – Stealth Inflation As Thousands of Food Products Shrink In Size, Not Price), and we have a feeling that in light of the recent surge in commodity costs and food prices, we will be writing about it a whole lot more in the coming weeks. – READ MORE

America Runs Low On Chicken. Blame Surging Demand And Labor Shortages – By now, Americans are pretty used to living in a third-world country where supply chain disruptions have produced soaring prices for certain foods or even created shortages. It seems like every week, another company is complaining about surging prices for raw materials or shortages. So far, consumers have yet to lash out, but the next nationwide shortage materializing could do just that.

Bloomberg reports a massive chicken shortage could be developing as fast-food chains have already reported shortages. KFC says it’s struggling to keep up with soaring demand as supplies are tightening. At 750 Bojangles locations, the chain is suffering a “system-wide shortage” of chicken. – READ MORE

A Record 34% Of All Household Income In The US Now Comes From The Government –Following today’s release of the latest Personal Income and Spending data, Wall Street was predictably focused on the changes in these two key series, which showed a modest jump in personal spending, which however was dwarfed by a record surge in personal income, to be expected in the month when Biden’s latest $1.9 trillion stimmy hit.

But while the change in the headline data was notable, what was far more remarkable was data showing just how increasingly more reliant on the US government the population has become. – READ MORE