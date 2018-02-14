White Powdery Substance Sent To Obama’s D.C. Office

On Tuesday, D.C. Metro Police arrived at former President Barack Obama’s office near his home in Washington, D.C. after receiving reports that a white powdery substance was found.

Fox 5 reports:

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at 1250 24th Street in Northwest, D.C. The former president has leased office space at the building since leaving office in January 2017. The building is owned and is headquarters to non-profit World Wildlife Fund.

It is unclear whether the former president was at his office or if anyone was taken to the hospital as a precaution. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Monday afternoon to confirm that his wife, Vanessa, and five young children are safe after the family received a suspicious letter containing a white, powdery substance earlier in the day.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” President Trump’s oldest son tweeted. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Trump Jr.’s sister Ivanka also tweeted about the incident, writing, “Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.”

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

Vanassa, a former model who was crowned Miss USA in 2004, was reportedly hospitalized on Monday after opening the letter addressed to her husband at their Manhattan apartment, NBC News and other outlets reported.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to PEOPLE that Trump Jr.’s family received a letter containing a powdery substance that was tested and proven to be non-hazardous. – READ MORE