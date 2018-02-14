WashPost Reporter Suggests Stealth Hillary ‘2020 Comeback’

Shhhh! Hillary Clinton is stealthily running again in 2020. Spread it around very very quietly and be sure you only talk about the 2018 midterm elections.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa is sending the not so subtle signal that Hillary Clinton will be back again in 2020. However, since she has to do it on the sly, Costa portrays her as semi-secretly helping in select 2018 midterm campaigns. His focus is on 2018 but he reveals enough to let us know that it is really all about 2020 in Hillary Clinton, a favorite GOP foil, plans discreet 2018 strategy:

There was a long line for selfies with Hillary Clinton last week at a Georgetown soiree for Lanny Davis, a Clinton loyalist whose latest book blames former FBI director James B. Comey for her 2016 presidential defeat.

Clinton devotees — waiting patiently within earshot — speculated about her future. Maybe, one asked, she’d leave political winter behind and become President Trump’s foil? Another talked up a 2020 comeback.

Clinton smiled, but did not respond. – READ MORE

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg claimed Sunday that “sexism” and a “macho atmosphere” contributed to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election loss.

Ginsburg, speaking at a Columbia University Women’s Conference event, was asked to elaborate on remarks she made in September, claiming that “sexism” played a major role in the 2016 election.

“I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by even the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign, and she was criticized in a way I think no man would have been criticized,” Ginsburg said.

“I think anyone who watched that campaign unfold would answer it the same way I did: Yes, sexism played a prominent part,” she added.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

