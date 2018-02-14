Bernie Sanders Is Headed To Iowa

Bernie Sanders will be the first potential 2020 presidential candidate (of many) to grace the corn fields of Iowa. The Vermont Independent will campaign in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional district for his former aide, Pete D’Alessandro, who helped Sanders come within just several tenths of a point of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.

D’Alessandro is, in turn, taking a page from Bernie’s 2016 platform, running on promises of Medicare for all, a living wage, and lots of free things that he can’t quite explain who will pay for.

“Bernie knows that we need bold, progressive leaders in Congress if we’re going to change the direction of our country,” D’Alessandro told the Des Moines Register in an interview this week. “That’s why I’m proudly supporting Medicare for All, a $15/hour living wage, and free college tuition for those who work hard. We can take our country back and continue the movement Bernie started here in 2016.” – READ MORE

Self-identified “national socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) couldn’t let Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) speak for him in the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. But, in a perfect metaphor for his economic system, Sanders’ own response experienced “technical difficulties.”

For almost a full three minutes, Sanders’ response was down, and the screen read, “We will be back momentarily!”

“Well, as they say, technology is great when it works, so if you’re still with us, we appreciate it very much,” the socialist senator said when the video started again.

And now Bernie Sanders' #SOTU response feed isn't working.

Thanks for demonstrating how this would work in a socialist country, Bernie! pic.twitter.com/8iTbYGTs1G — America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) January 31, 2018

Sanders’ preferred economic system, socialism, aims to achieve the public ownership of the means of production. This big government approach sounds good in theory, but it has proved disastrous in application, often imposed by government heavy-handedness and resulting in all kinds of shortages. – READ MORE