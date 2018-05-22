White House Trolls Establishment Media in Press Release: ‘What You Need To Know About MS-13 Animals’

In a statement titled, “What You Need To Know About The Violent Animals Of MS-13” that was posted on its website, the Trump White House explained in graphic terms why Trump chose the language he did to talk about gang members.

Last week, the president called MS-13 members “animals.” The comment grew into a tempest-in-the-Twittersphere when multiple media outlets reported incorrectly that Trump used the term to describe illegal immigrants. Some outlets did retract their reporting, although The Washington Post has doubled down on its attacks against Trump for using the term.

TThe White House statement said, “The violent animals of MS-13 have committed heinous, violent attacks in communities across America” and that “too many innocent Americans have fallen victim to the unthinkable violence of MS-13’s animals.”

The White House statement notes the 2016 slayings of two Long Island girls, for which MS-13 was blamed. The statement quoted police officials as saying said the murders “show a level of brutality that is close to unmatched.”

The statement offers a gruesome reminder that MS-13 is violent, citing a Maryland case in which “MS-13’s animals are accused of stabbing a man more than 100 times and then decapitating him, dismembering him and ripping his heart out of his body.” – READ MORE

