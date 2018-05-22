Politics
Maxine Waters Under Ethical Scrutiny, Transferring $100K to Daughter from Campaign Funds
Democrat California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is slated to pay her daughter over $100,000 in campaign funds this election cycle, drawing scrutiny from multiple media outlets.
The Daily Caller News Foundation reported $42,862 has already been paid to Karen Waters since the beginning of 2017 based on Federal Election Commission filings, while another $65,000 is listed as yet to be paid for “professional services” working on a “slate mailer.”
According to The Washington Free Beacon, the younger Waters had collected approximately $650,000 as of April for running the slate mail operation for her mother over multiple election cycles.
That figure will top over $750,000 by the end of this cycle.
The Citizens for Waters slate mailers contain a list of all the candidates the congresswoman is endorsing. – READ MORE