True Pundit

Politics

Maxine Waters Under Ethical Scrutiny, Transferring $100K to Daughter from Campaign Funds

Posted on by
Share:

Democrat California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is slated to pay her daughter over $100,000 in campaign funds this election cycle, drawing scrutiny from multiple media outlets.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported $42,862 has already been paid to Karen Waters since the beginning of 2017 based on Federal Election Commission filings, while another $65,000 is listed as yet to be paid for “professional services” working on a “slate mailer.”

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the younger Waters had collected approximately $650,000 as of April for running the slate mail operation for her mother over multiple election cycles.

That figure will top over $750,000 by the end of this cycle.

The Citizens for Waters slate mailers contain a list of all the candidates the congresswoman is endorsing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Maxine Waters Under Ethical Scrutiny, Transferring $100K to Daughter from Campaign Funds
Maxine Waters Under Ethical Scrutiny, Transferring $100K to Daughter from Campaign Funds

Waters has been named one of the 'most corrupt' members of Congress.

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: