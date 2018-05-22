Haspel Takes Subtle Shot at Democrats During Swearing-In Ceremony

CIA Director Gina Haspel took a slight jab at congressional Democrats for making her confirmation overly political after she was sworn in as the first female head of the agency on Monday.

After being sworn in, Haspel offered a nod to the overly political nature of her confirmation.

“It has been nearly 50 years since an operations officer rose up through the ranks to be the director, and after the experience of the last two months I think I know why that is,” she said, drawing laughter from the very enthusiastic audience on hand.

Haspel thanked Trump for the confidence he has placed in her and for taking time to come to Langley for her swearing in.

“CIA has been more than a career,” she stated. “It has been, for me — like many of you — a calling.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1