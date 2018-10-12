White House to unveil federal cannabis reform ‘very soon,’ says GOP lawmaker

The White House is planning on tackling cannabis reform after the midterm elections, according to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif.

Rohrabacher tells FOX Business that the Trump administration has made a “solid commitment” to fix marijuana regulation.

“I have been talking to people inside the White House who know and inside the president’s entourage… I have talked to them at length. I have been reassured that the president intends on keeping his campaign promise.”

Rohrabacher says the president has spoken in support of legalizing medical marijuana on the federal level – and leaving the question of recreational marijuana use up to the states.

The Federal Drug Administration’s 13-member advisory committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend approval of the first marijuana-based medication to treat specific rare forms of epilepsy.

The medication, known as Epidiolex, is derived from cannabidiol, also known as CBD, and is formulated as a syrup to be taken orally. It does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

According to the company’s website, the drug showed significant reductions in seizure activity for patients during clinical trials compared to those taking a placebo.

It’s still unknown what mechanism in CBD reduces seizures, according to the FDA. GW Pharmaceuticals, a British company, would market the medication.

FDA approval could come as soon as June. Once approved, doctors could prescribe it for other conditions.

