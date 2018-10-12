WATCH: Rand Paul Reveals Media Hid Key Detail About GOP Baseball Attacker

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul revealed on Wednesday that the media largely ignored a key detail from the attempted mass murder of Republican lawmakers last year at a baseball field in Virginia.

“There is going to be an assassination if this doesn’t ratchet down” –@RandPaul on the left’s rhetoric pic.twitter.com/9uTZVgajo4 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 10, 2018

Appearing on Fox News’ “FOX & Friends,” Paul condemned the violent rhetoric of the political Left and the Democratic Party and warned that someone is going to end up getting killed if the inflammatory rhetoric doesn’t stop. – READ MORE

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that he believes lawmakers should work together to achieve common ground in order to put out the fires that have erupted as a result of intense political back-and-forth and inflammatory rhetoric.

During a Tuesday interview with Kentucky’s WLAP-AM, Rand told radio host Leland Conway that he was worried that there “is going to be an assassination” as a result of the expanding political divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Paul, who believes that the ramped-up rhetoric is partly a result of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings and subsequent confirmation, said that it’s important for lawmakers to set the example and choose their words wisely.

“I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence,” Paul told Conway.- READ MORE