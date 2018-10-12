San Francisco school board president drops Pledge of Allegiance

The San Francisco school board’s new president broke with protocol Tuesday night by deciding to skip the Pledge of Allegiance before a meeting, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In its place, Steven Cook recited a quote from the poet Maya Angelou: “When you learn, teach. When you get, give.”

Cook told The Chronicle he chose not to enforce the pledge because of his disappointment with the political climate. He said the Trump administration “has been attacking our liberties.”

The Pledge of Allegiance, while required by state education code, is rarely enforced by schools, district officials said. District spokesman Gentle Blythe said it is not required for school boards.

“If you ask 10 Americans who wrote it, or when it was implemented, or why it is how we start our meetings, a lot of us would be hard pressed (to answer),” Cook said. – READ MORE

Pro-tennis player Serena Williams is supporting former National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem.

“I think every athlete, every human and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored,” Williams told The Associated Press.

Along with Kaepernick, she also praised another former San Francisco 49ers player, Eric Reid, after the pair showed up at the U.S. Open on Friday.

I know today will motivate Lani to be great! She couldn’t contain her excitement watching her favorite players @serenawilliams and @Venuseswilliams. Thanks Serena for surprising her after the match! pic.twitter.com/0gwoOlaoVI — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 1, 2018

The NFL protests during the national anthem continued into this season, stirring up controversy, but it all began when Kaepernick first knelt during the 2016 season in protest to police brutality and racial inequality. – READ MORE