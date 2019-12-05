White House tightens food stamp requirements, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of people

The Trump administration on Wednesday tightened work requirements for food stamp recipients, a move that will potentially affect hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the program.

The new rule is the first of three proposals targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP, which feeds more than 36 million people.

The plan will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment to receive benefits. The Agriculture Department estimates the change would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and cut benefits for nearly 700,000 SNAP recipients.

Under current rules, work-eligible, able-bodied adults between 18 and 49 and without dependents can receive only three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period if they don’t meet the 20-hour work requirement. States with high unemployment rates or a lack of sufficient jobs can waive those time limits.

Under the new rule, states can only issue waivers if a city or county has an unemployment rate of 6 percent or higher. The waivers will be good for one year and will require the governor to support the request.

The final rule will be published in the federal register Thursday and go into effect in April.