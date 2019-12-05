Joe Biden says he will refuse to testify in Senate impeachment trial if called (VIDEO)

Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden told reporters that he would refuse to testify voluntarily if the Senate called him to do so in their impeachment hearings.

Peter Doocy of Fox News asked the former vice president of the possibility of being called to testify.

.@JoeBiden tells @pdoocy he will not appear voluntarily if called as a witness in Senate impeachment trial, “No I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball. The President is the one who has committed impeachable crimes and I’m not going to let him divert from that.” pic.twitter.com/HfGsHmad29 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 4, 2019

“If there’s a Senate impeachment trial, they might want to call you as a witness is that something where you would appear voluntarily?” asked Doocy.

“No I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball,” responded Biden.

“The president is the one who has committed impeachable crimes and I’m not going to let him divert from that. I’m not gonna let anybody divert from that,” he added.