J.J. Abrams: ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Will Have LGBTQ Representation

Director J.J. Abrams has allegedly delivered on his promise to feature more LGBTQ representation in the Star Wars universe via the upcoming film “Rise of Skywalker.” Though the characters Finn and Poe will not be lovers, Abrams said the representation will still be apparent.

Speaking with Variety, Abrams said he specifically wanted the LGBTQ community to feel represented without revealing any details as to how he had pulled it off.

“In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” Abrams said. “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

