White House Taps Former Fox News Executive For Senior Communications Job
Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has been named White House deputy chief of staff for communications and assistant to the president, the White House announced Thursday.
Fox News announced Shine’s resignation from the network in May 2017 in the aftermath of sexual harassment scandals at Fox that led to the departure of former Chairman Roger Ailes and host Bill O’Reilly. As NPR’s David Folkenflik has reported, Shine was never accused of harassment himself, but women at the network alleged that Shine was aware of inappropriate behavior at Fox News and failed to properly address it. Shine denied those allegations.
The White House has been without a communications director since longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks left in March.
