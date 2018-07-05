True Pundit

LIVE VIDEO: Hazmat Chaos as Vials of Tuberculosis Bacteria Reportedly Break at John Hopkins; Evacuations & More

Baltimore City Fire crews are on scene at Johns Hopkins Hospital where there’s a hazmat situation after people may have been exposed to tuberculosis after vials were possibly broken.

Fire officials have confirmed the hazmat situation and some people were evacuated. We cannot confirm if the entire building was evacuated, however from Chopper 13 we can see a large group of people being escorted out of the building.

“Tuberculosis (TB) is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

