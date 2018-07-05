Former MSNBC host Ed Schultz dies

Liberal commentator Ed Schultz died at his lake home in Minnesota, according to a report on Thursday.

WDAY in Fargo, N.D., reported that the longtime broadcaster died of natural causes. He was 64.

Schultz started his career in Fargo before eventually working as a commentator and host at MSNBC. Fans praised his focus on middle-class issues on his TV show “The Ed Show,” which was broadcast weekday afternoons.

