Former MSNBC host Ed Schultz dies
Liberal commentator Ed Schultz died at his lake home in Minnesota, according to a report on Thursday.
WDAY in Fargo, N.D., reported that the longtime broadcaster died of natural causes. He was 64.
Schultz started his career in Fargo before eventually working as a commentator and host at MSNBC. Fans praised his focus on middle-class issues on his TV show “The Ed Show,” which was broadcast weekday afternoons.
TheHill