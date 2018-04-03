White House Releases Picture Of 2018 Interns. SJW’s Cry Racism.

On Friday, President Trump posed with the 91 White House spring interns. Here’s how some social justice warriors responded:

Notice anything wrong with this picture? These are the White House interns. Emphasis on white. pic.twitter.com/Ndzr7rLFpa — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) March 31, 2018

I missed the fall intern photo, but last summer and this spring, the White House had a combined 206 interns. Among them: 3 black men. 0 black women. Out of 206. Such a toxic organization. pic.twitter.com/NLxUzdopa8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) March 31, 2018

In positions of power, where things really matter, Trump has appointed Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, all people of color, but who’s counting? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1