White House Releases Picture Of 2018 Interns. SJW’s Cry Racism.

On Friday, President Trump posed with the 91 White House spring interns. Here’s how some social justice warriors responded:

In positions of power, where things really matter, Trump has appointed Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, all people of color, but who’s counting? – READ MORE

